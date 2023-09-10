After a couple of weeks it’s probably time to start tracking how Notre Dame’s opponents for the 2023 football are doing around the country. There will come a time over the next few months where the Irish will be judged against another team for one reason or another — and to have a better grasp of how we got here.

There were a lot of wins on the board from Irish opponents this week. Nine out of the 11 Notre Dame didn’t play in week 2 put a checkmark in the win column.

Navy Midshipmen

24-0 win over Wagner.

1-1

Tennessee State Tigers

24-14 win over Arkansas Pine-Bluff.

1-1

NC State Wolfpack

45-24 loss to Notre Dame.

1-1

Central Michigan

45-42 win over New Hampshire.

1-1

Ohio State

35-7 win over Youngstown State

2-0

Duke Blue Devils

42-7 win over Lafayette.

2-0

Louisville Cardinals

56-0 win over Murray State.

2-0

USC Trojans

56-10 win over Stanford Cardinal.

2-0

Pittsburgh Panthers

27-21 loss to Cincinnati Bearcats.

1-1

Clemson Tigers

66-17 win over Charleston Southern.

1-1

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

36-20 win over Vanderbilt Commodores.

2-0

Stanford Cardinal

56-10 loss to USC Trojans.

1-1

Overall

Irish opponents were 9-3 on the week.

Irish opponent season record is 17-7