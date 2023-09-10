After a couple of weeks it’s probably time to start tracking how Notre Dame’s opponents for the 2023 football are doing around the country. There will come a time over the next few months where the Irish will be judged against another team for one reason or another — and to have a better grasp of how we got here.
There were a lot of wins on the board from Irish opponents this week. Nine out of the 11 Notre Dame didn’t play in week 2 put a checkmark in the win column.
Navy Midshipmen
24-0 win over Wagner.
1-1
Tennessee State Tigers
24-14 win over Arkansas Pine-Bluff.
1-1
NC State Wolfpack
45-24 loss to Notre Dame.
1-1
Central Michigan
45-42 win over New Hampshire.
1-1
Ohio State
35-7 win over Youngstown State
2-0
Duke Blue Devils
42-7 win over Lafayette.
2-0
Louisville Cardinals
56-0 win over Murray State.
2-0
USC Trojans
56-10 win over Stanford Cardinal.
2-0
Pittsburgh Panthers
27-21 loss to Cincinnati Bearcats.
1-1
Clemson Tigers
66-17 win over Charleston Southern.
1-1
Wake Forest Demon Deacons
36-20 win over Vanderbilt Commodores.
2-0
Stanford Cardinal
56-10 loss to USC Trojans.
1-1
Overall
Irish opponents were 9-3 on the week.
Irish opponent season record is 17-7
