5 old Notre Dame Football photos for a Friday: Something about Tennessee

Welcome to another 5 old Notre Dame Football photos for a Friday — and we almost missed it. Friends, there is no history of the Irish and Tennessee State, but the history the football program does have with the state of Tennessee over the last 20 years is pretty fun.

Notre Dame is 4-4 all-time against the Tennessee Volunteers thanks to the last two games played between the two programs — which resulted in back-to-back wins in 2004 and 2005 under Ty Willingham and Charlie Weis. What a world.

Golden Tate is an all-time Irish legend thanks to his play-making ability on the field, but he’s also an all-time legend for the absolute swagger he put out into the world. Tate played his high school ball at Pop John Paul II High School in Tennessee (and I want more).

Harrison Smith was an incredible athlete throughout his career from high school in Knoxville through Notre Dame, and now with the Minnesota Vikings in the NFL.He was in the same recruiting class as Golden Tate (and Jimmy Clausen) which (at the time) made me think Tennessee kind of had the best talent in the country.

Notre Dame has played the Vanderbilt Commodores three times in program history and is 3-0 in those meetings. So here’s a pic of Kevin Austin playing football.

Well... they can’t all be football pics all of the time. That true — especially when we have a huge collection of images from Notre Dame’s victory over #1 Seed Overall Tennessee in the NCAA Baseball Tournament which sent the Irish to Omaha and the Vols back home to their mamas crying about “but WE’RE supposed to be the best team even momma...”