From the Notre Dame press release:

Audric Estimé Earns A Spot On Doak Walker Award Watch List

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — University of Notre Dame junior Audric Estimé has been named to the 2023 Doak Walker Award Watch List, which is presented annually to the top collegiate running back in the nation.

Estimé led the 2022 Irish rushing attack with 920 yards, boasting a 5.9 yards-per-carry average and scoring 11 rushing touchdowns. He reached the 100-yard rushing plateau three times (vs. North Carolina, Syracuse and Clemson) while finishing with 97 yards against BYU and 95 versus South Carolina in Notre Dame’s Gator Bowl victory.

The Nyack, New York, native’s punishing rushing style has shown the ability to wear down opposing defenses as the game develops. Since 2021 he has rushed for 10 or more yards on 23 of his 92 carries in the second half – a 14% average – which leads all Power 5 running backs during that time frame.

In 2022, Estimé picked up a first down on 36% of his fourth quarter rushing attempts, which ranked in the top 10 among Power 5 backs.

The Doak Walker Award, named for SMU’s three-time All-America running back, is presented by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors, who will name ten semifinalists in November. Three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will be announced in November.

The committee will cast a second vote in December to determine the recipient. The National Selection Committee consists of past recipients, former NFL All-Pro and college All-America running backs, media members and selected special representatives.

The recipient of the 2023 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards. It is the only major collegiate award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of other students of the same classification.