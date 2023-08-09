 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Preseason is here... Where are the Notre Dame Players?

Breaking down where all formers players are playing (plus bonus Holy Cross NFL players)

NFL preseason is upon us! Like anything, Football > Not Football in every single way possible. I always find myself scouring rosters to figure out where ND football players (rookies and veterans) have ended up during the offseason. Like you, I have a much stronger interest in a random preseason games if I know a former player I rooted for is vying for a roster spot.

With that said, I wanted to compile a list of where all former ND players are currently rostered (and included Holy Cross players, obviously).

NFC North

Lions

Scott Daly - LS

Avery Davis - WR

Chris Smith - DL

Romeo Okwara - DE

Julian Okwara - DE

Brandon Joseph - S

Bears

Chase Claypool - WR

Cole Kmet - WR

EQ St. Brown - WR

Josh Lugg - OL

Vikings

Sheldon Day - DL

Harrison Smith - S

NFC East

Cowboys

Zack Martin - OL

Brandon Aubrey - K (soccer players at ND)

Giants

Nick McCloud - S

Eagles

Ian Book - QB

Commanders

Drew White - LB

NFC South

Falcons

Ade Ogundeji

Saints

Isaiah Foskey - DE

Blake Grupe -K

Tommy Kraemer - OL

Troy Pride Jr. - CB

Buccaneers

Robert Hainsey - OL

Panthers

Tommy Tremble

JJ Jansen - LS

NFC West

Rams

Ben Skowronek - WR

Kyren Williams - RB

49ers

Aaron Banks - OL

Daelin Hayes - DE

Seahawks

Julian Love - S

AFC East

Dolphins

Liam Eichenberg - OL

Durham Smythe - TE

AFC North

Browns

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah - LB

Steelers

Miles Boykin - WR

Ravens

Kyle Hamilton - S

Sam Mustipher - OL

Ronnie Stanley - OL

AFC South

Titans

Alize Mack - TE

Colts

Quenton Nelson - OL

Khalid Kareem - DE

Jaguars

Kevin Austin - WR

Texans

Kurt Hinish - DL

Jarrett Patterson - OL

AFC West

Broncos

Tony Jones Jr - RB

Mike McGlinchey - OL

Chiefs

Drue Tranquill - LB

Raiders

Michael Mayer - TE

Alex Bars- OL

Isaac Rochel - DE

Jerry Tillery - DL

Chargers

Alohi Gilman - S

Bonus Holy Cross NFL Players

Lions Kalif Raymond - WR

Titans Jimmy Murray - OL

Vikings Benton Whitley - DE

Colts Liam Anderson - LB

