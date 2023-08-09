NFL Preseason is here... Where are the Notre Dame Players?

NFL preseason is upon us! Like anything, Football > Not Football in every single way possible. I always find myself scouring rosters to figure out where ND football players (rookies and veterans) have ended up during the offseason. Like you, I have a much stronger interest in a random preseason games if I know a former player I rooted for is vying for a roster spot.
With that said, I wanted to compile a list of where all former ND players are currently rostered (and included Holy Cross players, obviously).
NFC North
Lions
Scott Daly - LS
Avery Davis - WR
Chris Smith - DL
Romeo Okwara - DE
Julian Okwara - DE
Brandon Joseph - S
Bears
Chase Claypool - WR
Cole Kmet - WR
EQ St. Brown - WR
Josh Lugg - OL
Vikings
Sheldon Day - DL
Harrison Smith - S
NFC East
Cowboys
Zack Martin - OL
Brandon Aubrey - K (soccer players at ND)
Giants
Nick McCloud - S
Eagles
Ian Book - QB
Commanders
Drew White - LB
NFC South
Falcons
Ade Ogundeji
Saints
Isaiah Foskey - DE
Blake Grupe -K
Tommy Kraemer - OL
Troy Pride Jr. - CB
Robert Hainsey - OL
Panthers
Tommy Tremble
JJ Jansen - LS
NFC West
Rams
Ben Skowronek - WR
Kyren Williams - RB
Aaron Banks - OL
Daelin Hayes - DE
Julian Love - S
AFC East
Liam Eichenberg - OL
Durham Smythe - TE
AFC North
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah - LB
Miles Boykin - WR
Ravens
Kyle Hamilton - S
Sam Mustipher - OL
Ronnie Stanley - OL
AFC South
Titans
Alize Mack - TE
Colts
Quenton Nelson - OL
Khalid Kareem - DE
Jaguars
Kevin Austin - WR
Kurt Hinish - DL
Jarrett Patterson - OL
AFC West
Broncos
Tony Jones Jr - RB
Mike McGlinchey - OL
Chiefs
Drue Tranquill - LB
Raiders
Michael Mayer - TE
Alex Bars- OL
Isaac Rochel - DE
Jerry Tillery - DL
Alohi Gilman - S
Bonus Holy Cross NFL Players
Lions Kalif Raymond - WR
Titans Jimmy Murray - OL
Vikings Benton Whitley - DE
Colts Liam Anderson - LB
