NFL Preseason is here... Where are the Notre Dame Players?

NFL preseason is upon us! Like anything, Football > Not Football in every single way possible. I always find myself scouring rosters to figure out where ND football players (rookies and veterans) have ended up during the offseason. Like you, I have a much stronger interest in a random preseason games if I know a former player I rooted for is vying for a roster spot.

With that said, I wanted to compile a list of where all former ND players are currently rostered (and included Holy Cross players, obviously).

NFC North

Lions

Scott Daly - LS

Avery Davis - WR

Detroit Lions WR Avery Davis is wearing number 84. #OnePride pic.twitter.com/65o1SxtFY0 — NFL Jersey Numbers (@nfl_jersey_num) August 5, 2023

Chris Smith - DL

Romeo Okwara - DE

Julian Okwara - DE

Brandon Joseph - S

Bears

Chase Claypool - WR

Chase Claypool is going BONKERS in camp right now ‼️ TD after TD after TD.



Contested catches. Jump ball catches. YAC. He’s doing it all man pic.twitter.com/57SfbI7Jh0 — DeeksView (@DeeksViewOG) August 4, 2023

Cole Kmet - WR

Justin Fields throwing NOTHING BUT DIMES



Cole Kmet giving the Bears their moneys worth pic.twitter.com/G7EHTmLzUE — DeeksView (@DeeksViewOG) July 28, 2023

EQ St. Brown - WR

Josh Lugg - OL

Vikings

Sheldon Day - DL

Harrison Smith - S

NFC East

Cowboys

Zack Martin - OL

#Cowboys All-Pro guard Zack Martin is continuing to work out on his own away from training camp



( : olmastermindstraining on IG) pic.twitter.com/rHf7lSMYTv — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) August 7, 2023

Brandon Aubrey - K (soccer players at ND)

The #Cowboys have released kicker Tristan Vizcaino, leaving former USFL kicker Brandon Aubrey as the only kicker on the roster, at least for now. pic.twitter.com/aXffiMLnVw — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 7, 2023

Giants

Nick McCloud - S

Eagles

Ian Book - QB

Commanders

Drew White - LB

NFC South

Falcons

Ade Ogundeji

Saints

Isaiah Foskey - DE

Blake Grupe -K

According to Saints rookie kicker Blake Grupe’s TikTok, the team went bowfishing? pic.twitter.com/Gg0vGjP6Xw — Terrin Waack (@TerrinWaack) June 10, 2023

Tommy Kraemer - OL

Troy Pride Jr. - CB

Buccaneers

Robert Hainsey - OL

Panthers

Tommy Tremble

JJ Jansen - LS

NFC West

Rams

Ben Skowronek - WR

Kyren Williams - RB

Pure love for the game. Like a kid in a candy store.



Never change, Kyren Williams. pic.twitter.com/exr8eLdbJv — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) November 29, 2022

49ers

Aaron Banks - OL

Daelin Hayes - DE

Seahawks

Julian Love - S

AFC East

Dolphins

Liam Eichenberg - OL

Durham Smythe - TE

AFC North

Browns

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah - LB

Steelers

Miles Boykin - WR

Ravens

Kyle Hamilton - S

Kyle Hamilton makes history as he and Derwin James become the only first-year safeties to achieve PFF grades exceeding 80.0 in run defense, pass coverage, and pass rush. pic.twitter.com/8zRGs6ros4 — Ravens Nation LIVE (@LIVERavenNation) July 30, 2023

Sam Mustipher - OL

Ronnie Stanley - OL

AFC South

Titans

Alize Mack - TE

Colts

Quenton Nelson - OL

Khalid Kareem - DE

Jaguars

Kevin Austin - WR

Texans

Kurt Hinish - DL

Jarrett Patterson - OL

AFC West

Broncos

Tony Jones Jr - RB

Mike McGlinchey - OL

Chiefs

Drue Tranquill - LB

Raiders

Michael Mayer - TE

2nd day of full pads at #Raiders Camp



Guys like Michael Mayer are feeding off it. Certainly not your everyday rookie. Man is built like a 10-year vet.



Dude just wants to hit people.#RaiderNation @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/6n98EYgsUw — Logan Reever (@loganreever) August 2, 2023

Alex Bars- OL

Isaac Rochel - DE

Jerry Tillery - DL

Chargers

Alohi Gilman - S

Bonus Holy Cross NFL Players

Lions Kalif Raymond - WR

Titans Jimmy Murray - OL

Vikings Benton Whitley - DE

Colts Liam Anderson - LB