Notre Dame Football: Irish will start the season ranked #13 in Coaches Poll

By Joshua Vowles
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 23 Notre Dame Spring Game Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On Monday, the AFCA Coaches poll released its first set of rankings for the 2023 college football season, and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish sit at #13.

The “Notre Dame plays a weak schedule” crowd won’t have much to talk about considering the fact that three opponents rank ahead of the Irish inside the top 10 (#4 Ohio State Buckeyes, #6 USC Trojans, #9 Clemson Tigers).

No other Notre Dame opponent is ranked inside the top 25 — so it is a bit top heavy (for now).

Notre Dame opponents that also received votes:

As far as Notre Dame’s ranking is concerned... it’s fine. I have no real beef about where they are or where any other program is ranked — except for maybe the Texas Longhorns. Rather than explain my hand-wanking to Texas, I’ll allow our Northern brothers and sisters to explain it to me.

Substitute Texas for LA, Longhorns for Tacos, and aTm for hiking.

