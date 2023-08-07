On Monday, the AFCA Coaches poll released its first set of rankings for the 2023 college football season, and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish sit at #13.

The “Notre Dame plays a weak schedule” crowd won’t have much to talk about considering the fact that three opponents rank ahead of the Irish inside the top 10 (#4 Ohio State Buckeyes, #6 USC Trojans, #9 Clemson Tigers).

No other Notre Dame opponent is ranked inside the top 25 — so it is a bit top heavy (for now).

Notre Dame opponents that also received votes:

As far as Notre Dame’s ranking is concerned... it’s fine. I have no real beef about where they are or where any other program is ranked — except for maybe the Texas Longhorns. Rather than explain my hand-wanking to Texas, I’ll allow our Northern brothers and sisters to explain it to me.

Substitute Texas for LA, Longhorns for Tacos, and aTm for hiking.