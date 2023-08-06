On Sunday, the Notre Dame Football program announced some changes to the uniform for the season-opener against the Navy Midshipmen in Dublin, Ireland.

Tá Notre Dame sa Bhaile



3️⃣rd time in Ireland



1️⃣st time as home team ☘️



Notre Dame are at home#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/3mMAoNecnT — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 6, 2023

This is the first time the Irish will play as the home team in Ireland. Notre Dame last played there in 2012, and also did some very slight adjustments to the uniform (Adidas at the time) which looked really nice.

As far as this version is concerned... it’s fine. I think the additions are understated, but pop enough to make them exciting. Of all the small additions to the uniform, I really like the Irish flag the most.

Notre Dame showed these to the players today, and I think their reaction is very much like mine. Cool — but not running through the wall nuts — which is absolutely fine.

It’s all in the details



Showed off the new look for Ireland to the guys after practice #GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/QM44LveyX9 — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 6, 2023

One more thing... the pants look unchanged from last season (which is fantastic). There were some whispers going around that the pants had changed some from last year’s version, but those pics tell a different tale.