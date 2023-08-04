From the Notre Dame press release:

Chris Tyree On Hornung Award Watch List

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — University of Notre Dame senior receiver Chris Tyree has been selected for the 2023 Paul Hornung Award Watch List, presented annually to the most versatile player in college football.

Tyree is expected to play a larger role in Notre Dame’s passing attack this season after starting eight games in his career at running back while rushing for 1,162 yards and eight touchdowns. He owns 56 receptions in his career as well for 461 yards and four touchdowns.

The Chester, Virginia, native has also served as Notre Dame’s primary kick returner over the past three seasons, posting 1,067 return yards which includes a 96-yard return touchdown against Wisconsin in 2021.

Now in its 14th season, the Paul Hornung Award is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football by the Louisville Sports Commission in the memory of the late Fighting Irish legend, 1956 Heisman Trophy winner and Louisville native Paul Hornung. The winner and his family will be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award dinner at the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville in March of 2024.

The 2023 Watch List was compiled by a panel of college football experts based on a combination of statistics, career performance, SID recommendations and expectations heading into the 2023 season. In addition to the Watch List, the Paul Hornung Award Weekly Honor Roll will recognize players whose performances during the regular season meet the Award’s criteria. Players from both the Watch List and the Weekly Honor Roll are eligible to win the Award.

Texas Roadhouse signed on as presenting sponsor of the Paul Hornung Award in 2011 and will partner with the Louisville Sports Commission to power fan voting again this season. College football fans nationwide will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite player during the regular season and again during the bowl season. Fan voting will open in late September and factor into the selection of the finalists and winner.