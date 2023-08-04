Joshua, Jude, and Brendan jump on the podcast machine as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are just three weeks away from taking on Navy in the college football season opener in Dublin, Ireland. In this episode:

HELLO!

Notre Dame is reportedly signing a new 10 year deal with Under Armour.

Green uniforms.

Conference realignment issues is breaking banks and podcast topics.

Joshua continues his crusade against the ACC.

Lighting candles for conference catastrophes.

Jude gets totally sucked in by preseason rat poison.

Brendan’s national tour of college football.

Betting on fun dumb things... like Tyler Buchner as Alabama’s starting quarterback.

Camp stuff.

Sam Hartman is a smarty pants on the field (we think).

Making Notre Dame Football serious again.

Conference discourse tide turning.

The making of Notre Dame McGuire.

A hot Traore take.

A difference in opinion.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

