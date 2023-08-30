The Notre Dame Fighting Irish return home to take on an FCS opponent for the first time in program history in the Tennessee State Tigers. At 1-0 and coming off of a 42-3 win overseas, Notre Dame is definitely looking to continue to build on its successes and fix its issues — but how much of either will actually be accomplished this week?

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Saturday, September 2 @ 3:30 PM EST

Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana

How to watch: NBC and the Peacock App

ODDS

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, there is no line for this game.

Okay cool — but what about Notre Dame’s next three opponents?

The Central Michigan Chippewas are 14.5 point underdogs against the Michigan State Spartans with an over/under of 45.5. The NC State Wolfpack are 14.5 point favorites over the UConn Huskies with an over/under of 46.5. The Ohio State Buckeyes are 30 point road favorites over the indiana Hoosiers with an over/under of 59.

You know... if you’re interested in those sorts of things. The nice thing about being a fan and not a member of the team is that WE CAN look ahead and do all sorts of thinking and talking.

GAME NOTES

Official game notes from Notre Dame: