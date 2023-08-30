The Notre Dame Fighting Irish return home to South Bend this week to take on HBCU/FCS Tennessee State. The Irish put together a very clean and fun game in the win over Navy in Ireland, and they want to provide more of that on Saturday inside Notre Dame Stadium.

There is one small little wrench to be thrown into the gears, however, and that’s what a northern Indiana summer can bring on a college football Saturday.

It’s going to be oppressive inside Notre Dame Stadium for the game, but it will also be pretty rough out on campus and in the tailgating lots as well. The morning will start off warm and every bit of the heat and humidity will gradually be turned up over the hours until it all peaks right around kickoff.

If you’re going to the game, please be aware of your fluid intake. Tailgating is a lot like playing slow-pitch softball tournaments. Throw some ice in your cups of Natural Light and get a little extra water into your system.

As far as the players are concerned... hopefully the snap counts for the 2nd and 3rd stringers are well handled. No need in overworking anyone this week — I’m just saying.