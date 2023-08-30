 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Earned 5-Star Podcast: The Notre Dame Prince we were promised

Reviewing Navy and previewing Tennessee State in a professional way

By Joshua Vowles, ndjrs, and Brendan McAlinden Updated
Joshua, Jude, and Brendan are back after a week zero one-nighter, and have the keys to the pod machine. In this episode:

  • HELLO!
  • The struggle is real for podcasters.
  • REVIEWS!
  • Group of 5 picks.
  • The Irish are 1-0 after taking down Navy 42-3 in Ireland.
  • The Tobias Merriweather thing isn’t a real thing yet... yet.
  • Sam Hartman’s very normal day.
  • Should Notre Dame have made this an even bigger blowout?
  • The art of stat padding.
  • Special announcements.
  • The home opener against Tennessee State.
  • Brendan gives the most honest preview about this game that you’re going to hear from any outlet.
  • What’s an actual win in the TSU game?
  • Picking games from around the country.
  • What should the spread be for Notre Dame VS TSU?

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

