Joshua, Jude, and Brendan are back after a week zero one-nighter, and have the keys to the pod machine. In this episode:

HELLO!

The struggle is real for podcasters.

REVIEWS!

Group of 5 picks.

The Irish are 1-0 after taking down Navy 42-3 in Ireland.

The Tobias Merriweather thing isn’t a real thing yet... yet.

Sam Hartman’s very normal day.

Should Notre Dame have made this an even bigger blowout?

The art of stat padding.

Special announcements.

The home opener against Tennessee State.

Brendan gives the most honest preview about this game that you’re going to hear from any outlet.

What’s an actual win in the TSU game?

Picking games from around the country.

What should the spread be for Notre Dame VS TSU?

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

Please RATE and REVIEW! All reviews left on Apple Podcasts will be read on the next Earned 5-Star Podcast.