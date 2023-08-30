How’d We Do Last Week?

As a refresher, I feature the most interesting, most wildly inaccurate, and most accurate takes for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from the previous week. Let’s get started!

Most Wild Inaccurate

WHAT AN IDIOT! Gotta call myself out when I am wrong. This really was the most wrong take of anyone. Bertrand played solid football all day long, but finished with only 3 tackles and no TFLs. Hand up, I gotta be better!

Most Interesting

OUR FIRST EVER COMBO TAKE. Farsdahl and Goldrush had a perfect combo that created the best image in my head. Well done on the collaboration (so long as it doesn’t turn into collusion).

Most Accurate

This was DAMN close. Nd was up 28 at the half, Estime had close to 100 APY and Hartman had 197 yards passing. There were a LOT of great takes, but love the specific nature of ndocd

And now onto the takes for this week’s matchup between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Tennessee State Tigers. Remember this is an FCS opponent, let’s make these SPICY

Cold Take

Christian Gray has a pick 6

Gray finished with 21 snaps at cornerback, which is VERY significant for a freshman in the first game of the year. Yes, it was a blowout, but I am very high on Gray, especially in this game. The Tennessee State offensive line was swiss cheese a year ago going against much weaker competition. This is a TOUGH matchup for the Tigers and quarterback Draylen Ellis will be running for his life and have to throw up some prayers. Gray answers the bell and gets his first career pick, which he will take back to the house.

Hot Take

Sam Hartman throws at least 20 straight completions

Now, my biggest fear here is a drop on a deep ball....but I think Hartman is completely dialed during his home debut. He will distribute the ball and have plenty of time. I trust him with a clean pocket more than I trust myself walking up the stairs. Hartman will be efficient and surgeon like for a half before Angeli/Minchey get their time to shine.

Your Takes: Please leave your takes below (hot, cold medium-any temp). I will feature the Top Takes next week. GO IRISH!