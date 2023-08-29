The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are off to a 1-0 start after an efficient performance in Ireland which resulted in a 42-3 win over the Navy Midshipmen. Now the boys are back home and welcome HBCU Tennessee State in Notre Dame’s first-ever game against an FCS school.

In the past, there was quite a bit of pride from the Notre Dame fanbase when it comes to who the Irish have NOT played in football. That is to say, fans (and the school) were proud to have never played an FCS school — unlike 99% of the other programs at the FBS level.

I think that’s what makes this game quite interesting. While there are the normal grumblings about a lower-tier opponent, I think what this game represents falls directly in line with Notre Dame’s values as a university and as a football program. This game is meant to help promote and highlight one of the fine HBCU institutions in our country, and it comes at a time when these schools and programs need it more and more.

So that’s fun.

The other part of this game is a chance for Notre Dame to continue to improve and develop as they move toward the tougher parts of the 2023 football schedule.

Game Week back home.



Tennessee State

Saturday, Sept. 2

3:30 pm ET

NBC #GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/9YCliHkrDD — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 28, 2023

Everything you need to know about this week’s game can be found in the stream below.