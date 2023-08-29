Opening Odds: Notre Dame VS Tennessee State isn’t exactly “pick friendly”

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 1-0 after taking down the Navy Midshipmen 42-3 in Dublin, Ireland, on Saturday. Now the Irish come back home to South Bend to take on an FCS challenger in the Tennessee State Tigers.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, there is no line for this game.

Okay cool — but what about Notre Dame’s next three opponents?

The Central Michigan Chippewas are 14.5 point underdogs against the Michigan State Spartans with an over/under of 45.5. The NC State Wolfpack are 14.5 point favorites over the UConn Huskies with an over/under of 46.5. The Ohio State Buckeyes are 30 point road favorites over the indiana Hoosiers with an over/under of 59.

You know... if you’re interested in those sorts of things. The nice thing about being a fan and not a member of the team is that WE CAN look ahead and do all sorts of thinking and talking.