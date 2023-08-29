On Monday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish released the depth charts for the home opener against Tennessee State. It was a copy and paste job (which is pretty nice).
OFFENSE
2023 ND OFFENSE DEPTH CHART
|WR
|LT
|LG
|C
|RG
|RT
|TE
|WR
|WR
|RB
|QB
|WR
|LT
|LG
|C
|RG
|RT
|TE
|WR
|WR
|RB
|QB
|83 Jayden Thomas
|76 Joe Alt
|78 Pat Coogan
|52 Zeke Correll
|50 Rocco Spindler
|54 Blake Fisher
|88 Mitchell Evans
|5 Tobias Merriweather
|4 Chris Tyree
|7 Audric Estime
|10 Sam Hartman
|16 Deion Colzie
|79 Tosh Baker
|74 Billy Schrauth
|70 Ashton Craig
|73 Andrew Kristofic
|59 Aamil Wagner
|85 Holden Staes
|17 Rico Flores
|19 Jaden Greathouse
|3 Gi'Bran Payne
|18 Steve Angeli
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|38 Sherwood Davis
|OR 29 Matt Salerno
|-
|OR 24 Jadarian Price
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|OR 22 Devyn Ford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|OR 12 Jeremiyah Love
|-
Notre Dame proved that it is more than willing to spread the wealth at running back (especially if a running back puts a ball on the ground) and we should expect another week of the same. The same kind of thing is working with the wide receivers as well. While my expectations for Tobias Merriweather were lower than most, anyone who is making a big deal about his performance in the Navy game is probably overreacting.
DEFENSE
2023 ND DEFENSE DEPTH CHART
|VYPER
|DT
|DT
|SDE
|WILL
|MIKE
|ROVER
|CB
|LS
|RS
|CB
|VYPER
|DT
|DT
|SDE
|WILL
|MIKE
|ROVER
|CB
|LS
|RS
|CB
|12 Jordan Botelho
|56 Howard Cross
|99 Rylie Mills
|1 Javontae Jean-Baptiste
|8 Marist Liufau
|27 J.D. Bertrand
|24 Jack Kiser
|5 Cam Hart
|2 D.J. Brown
|0 Xavier Watts
|20 Ben Morrison
|44 Junior Tuihalamaka
|97 Gabe Rubio
|47 Jason Onye
|OR 31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah
|23 Jaiden Ausberry
|34 Drayk Bowen
|3 Jaylen Sneed
|7 Jayden Mickey
|OR 4 Antonia Carter
|OR 11 Ramon Henderson
|29 Christian Gray
|40 Josh Burnham
|-
|42 Donovan Hinish
|40 Josh Burnham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|OR 13 Thomas Harper
|-
|OR 6 Clarence Lewis
If you’re reading the depth chart correctly, you’ll see that the Irish still don’t have a single safety listed as THE starter. I wonder how this will unfold over the next few weeks, and if it will even matter. If you’re wondering about Jaylen Sneed... he had 27 snaps last week and we should expect the same or more this week.
SPECIAL TEAMS
2023 ND SPECIAL TEAMS DEPTH CHART
|KO
|PK
|P
|LS
|HOLDER
|PR
|KR
|KO
|PK
|P
|LS
|HOLDER
|PR
|KR
|32 Spencer Shrader
|32 Spencer Shrader
|14 Bryce McPherson
|65 Michael Vinson
|16 Dylan Devezin
|2 Chris Tyree
|22 Devyn Ford
|92 Zac Yoakam
|92 Zac Yoakam
|43 Ben Krimm
|51 Rino Monteforte
|14 Bryce McFerson
|29 Matt Salerno
|2 Chris Tyree
Go be special boys!
Loading comments...