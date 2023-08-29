On Monday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish released the depth charts for the home opener against Tennessee State. It was a copy and paste job (which is pretty nice).

OFFENSE

2023 ND OFFENSE DEPTH CHART WR LT LG C RG RT TE WR WR RB QB WR LT LG C RG RT TE WR WR RB QB 83 Jayden Thomas 76 Joe Alt 78 Pat Coogan 52 Zeke Correll 50 Rocco Spindler 54 Blake Fisher 88 Mitchell Evans 5 Tobias Merriweather 4 Chris Tyree 7 Audric Estime 10 Sam Hartman 16 Deion Colzie 79 Tosh Baker 74 Billy Schrauth 70 Ashton Craig 73 Andrew Kristofic 59 Aamil Wagner 85 Holden Staes 17 Rico Flores 19 Jaden Greathouse 3 Gi'Bran Payne 18 Steve Angeli - - - - - - 38 Sherwood Davis OR 29 Matt Salerno - OR 24 Jadarian Price - - - - - - - - - - OR 22 Devyn Ford - - - - - - - - - - OR 12 Jeremiyah Love -

Notre Dame proved that it is more than willing to spread the wealth at running back (especially if a running back puts a ball on the ground) and we should expect another week of the same. The same kind of thing is working with the wide receivers as well. While my expectations for Tobias Merriweather were lower than most, anyone who is making a big deal about his performance in the Navy game is probably overreacting.

DEFENSE

2023 ND DEFENSE DEPTH CHART VYPER DT DT SDE WILL MIKE ROVER CB LS RS CB VYPER DT DT SDE WILL MIKE ROVER CB LS RS CB 12 Jordan Botelho 56 Howard Cross 99 Rylie Mills 1 Javontae Jean-Baptiste 8 Marist Liufau 27 J.D. Bertrand 24 Jack Kiser 5 Cam Hart 2 D.J. Brown 0 Xavier Watts 20 Ben Morrison 44 Junior Tuihalamaka 97 Gabe Rubio 47 Jason Onye OR 31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah 23 Jaiden Ausberry 34 Drayk Bowen 3 Jaylen Sneed 7 Jayden Mickey OR 4 Antonia Carter OR 11 Ramon Henderson 29 Christian Gray 40 Josh Burnham - 42 Donovan Hinish 40 Josh Burnham - - - - OR 13 Thomas Harper - OR 6 Clarence Lewis

If you’re reading the depth chart correctly, you’ll see that the Irish still don’t have a single safety listed as THE starter. I wonder how this will unfold over the next few weeks, and if it will even matter. If you’re wondering about Jaylen Sneed... he had 27 snaps last week and we should expect the same or more this week.

SPECIAL TEAMS

2023 ND SPECIAL TEAMS DEPTH CHART KO PK P LS HOLDER PR KR KO PK P LS HOLDER PR KR 32 Spencer Shrader 32 Spencer Shrader 14 Bryce McPherson 65 Michael Vinson 16 Dylan Devezin 2 Chris Tyree 22 Devyn Ford 92 Zac Yoakam 92 Zac Yoakam 43 Ben Krimm 51 Rino Monteforte 14 Bryce McFerson 29 Matt Salerno 2 Chris Tyree

Go be special boys!