Notre Dame blows Navy out of international waters, 42-3

After a long offseason, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish gave fans abroad and at home something to cheer about with a dominating SCORE over the Navy Midshipmen in Dublin, Ireland. The Irish scored touchdowns on its first five possessions of the game, and never gave the Middies any kind of chance to get in the game.

Notre Dame made the running game a focus early, and they were rewarded with touchdown runs by Audric Estime and Jadarian Price. Estime was a force for much of the game (16 carries for 95 yards and 1 touchdown), but did put the ball on the wet ground — even though the Irish retained possession.

While the ground attack was fierce, it’s hard not to focus on Sam Hartman and the passing game. Hartman was 19-23 for 266 yards and 4 touchdowns. Two of those touchdown passes went to freshman Jaden Greathouse (3 receptions 68 yards). The other two went to Jayden Thomas (4 receptions 78 yards) and Deion Colzie (3 receptions for 45 yards). The best thing about Hartman’s performance might just be the things that don’t come with stats attached to it, as his pocket presence and leadership on the field was elite throughout the day.

Notre Dame’s defense only floundered a bit during one Navy drive in the first 3 quarters, but it they still kept Navy off the scoreboard until 3:33 left in the game — when the Middies kicked a sad field goal to make it 42-3.

Notre Dame was finally able to get some playing time for Steve Angeli and the Irish ran the clock down to zero.

Stay dialed in to One Foot Down for more about this game and the future of Notre Dame football.