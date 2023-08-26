Welcome to Week Zero, and the beginning of the 2023 college football season. There aren’t a lot of games on the schedule today, but the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will start things off against the Navy Midshipmen in Dublin, Ireland at 2:30 EST on NBC/Peacock.

This also means the One Foot Down staff will be making their weekly picks on Tallysight all season long. While this will generally mean the number of games will be around 5-8, this will be kind of a light week.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Irish are still 20.5 point favorites with an over/under of 48.5. The line moved up to 21 for a few hours on Friday, but quickly landed back at its starting point.

All of you can play along this week and for the rest of the season by dropping your picks in the comment section below.

Go Irish!