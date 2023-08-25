Pumped for the Irish this season!

The stockings were hung by the chimney with care in hopes that Saint Marcus lets Hartman get plenty of air! We’ve made it Notre Dame nation! Tomorrow kicks off the 2023 season and I, for one could not be more excited for this season. It has the potential to be really special. What a place to start the journey too, breath taking Dublin, Ireland.

While I wait for 2:30 on Saturday, I thought I would take time to introduce myself to you. My name is Brandon Frisby and I’m one of the newest contributors to the One Foot Down site. I’m a lifelong Notre Dame fan, born and raised in Northern Indiana. Aside from short blips across the map I’ve spent most of my life in the area. I have resided in southeastern Ohio, Indianapolis, and Phoenix for a short time. I graduated from the prestigious Ivy Tech Community College...who is still undefeated in football.

I can’t wait to spend some time connecting with fellow fans on the site. I anticipate writing on a multitude of athletic teams, not just the football team. There really is no place like Notre Dame and I can’t wait to go on these journeys together. I’m grateful for the opportunity to write for OFD and look forward to what lies ahead.