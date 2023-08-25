 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Let’s Redesign Notre Dame Stadium: The final revision is a vision

We’ve reached game week, which means it is also our last week of stadium design

By Billy Gorman
/ new
Notre Dame Spring Game Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Well since the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team plays tomorrow, that means we’ve reached our final week of stadium design. You’ve read enough of what I have to say about this design so I’ll get right to it. Here are drawings of all our design elements as they come together. Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments.

By author
By author
By author

More From One Foot Down

Loading comments...