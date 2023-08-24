We are so close to the start of the Notre Dame football season, and many of our hundreds of questions will begin to be answered. Is Sam Hartman the truth? Is Audric Estime the best running back in college football? Did the Irish really put together a better defensive line than what they had last season? And on and on

It all starts with game one on week zero in a foreign country. What a world...

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Saturday, August 26 @ 2:30 PM EST (7:30 PM local time)

Where: Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland

How to watch: NBC and the Peacock App

ODDS

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 20.5 point favorites over the Navy Midshipmen with an over/under of 49. This point spread has remained virtually unchanged since it first appeared in the late spring.

GAME NOTES

Official game notes from Notre Dame: