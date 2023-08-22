From the Notre Dame press release:

Joe Alt, Benjamin Morrison Earn Noteworthy Preseason All-America Honors

University of Notre Dame junior offensive tackle Joe Alt and sophomore cornerback Benjamin Morrison have been selected for Preseason All-America honors by both the Associated Press and The Sporting News. Alt earned first-team status on both squads, while Morrison was a second-team selection on both teams. The Associated Press and The Sporting News are two of the five outlets that contribute toward Consensus All-America status each season with their post-season awards.

Alt earned first-or-second team All-America honors from 12 different outlets at the end of the 2022 season and finished the year as the top rated offensive tackle in the country according to Pro Football Focus.

He helped the 2022 Irish offensive line pave the way for 2,457 rushing yards in 2022, a 4.6 yards-per-carry average, 25 rushing touchdowns and seven 200-yard rushing performances.

Morrison was one of the late-season breakout stars of college football in 2022, picking off two interceptions and returning one 96 yards for a touchdown in Notre Dame’s 35-14 romp over No. 5 Clemson.

The rookie then claimed a share of the Notre Dame single-game record with three interceptions in a shutout win over Boston College, including two interceptions in the first quarter. He then capped his outstanding freshman year with an interception in the Gator Bowl victory over South Carolina.

Morrison appeared in all 13 games in 2022, starting nine and finishing the year with 33 tackles, 22 solo stops and four pass break ups.