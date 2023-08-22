Welcome to Notre Dame Fighting Irish Hot and Cold Takes: Full Season Edition. As a reminder to all of the readers, this is HEAVILY driven by you. The format allows readers and fans to leave their own takes for the game, both HOT and COLD. As a refresher, a HOT take is one that may cause some controversy, but will allow you to say, “CALLED IT!”. A COLD take is still impressive but is generally more reasonable/expected. Each week, I will feature the most accurate, most interesting, and the most wildly inaccurate after each game week. And now onto the takes for Notre Dame facing off against the Navy Midshipmen!

Cold Take

JD Bertrand has multiple TFLs

Bertrand has unfairly been a bit of a punching bag at times for ND fans, despite being the leader of the defense. Last year he was out for targeting against Navy and it screwed up the ENTIRE game plan. This year, he is a returning captain and will dominate this matchups. The name of the game against the triple option is being assignment correct and communication, things he thrives at. Bertrand will lead the Irish in tackles and his athleticism will shine in multiple spots. Look for him to live in the backfield and make everyone (decoys included) pay with some big hits.

Hot Take

Sam Hartman’s first completion is a touchdown

A part of me wanted to say his, “first play”, but I think the first play of the Gerad Parker regime will be a run off tackle to Audric Estime. Maybe even the first 2 plays. Navy will commit to those runs and bring pressure very early. Hartman will be able to identify the blitz, understand the mismatch, and hit a WR over the top or on a slant and take it to the house. My money is on Chris Tyree catch and run or Jayden Thomas deep. There is also NOTHING more electrifying than a deep touchdown on the first play and or opening possession. The deep toss to Arnaz Battle still gives me goosies!

Your Takes: Please leave your takes below (hot, cold medium-any temp). I will feature the Top Takes next week. GO IRISH!