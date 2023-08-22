2023 Notre Dame Football: Wookie Life Debt Week

It’s that time again... it’s time for Notre Dame to pay it’s annual Wookie life debt to the Navy Midshipmen. The Irish travel to Dublin, Ireland, to take on the Navy Midshipmen for the third time in series history. This game was originally scheduled to be played in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic saw a rescheduling as the Irish entered the season as a full conference member of the ACC.

Anyways...

I’ll save you from my normal dis-like of this week since it’s the season-opener, and even I am just ready to get this season rolling as there is quite a bit of potential for great things.

Just remember that all of this “mutual respect” stuff only started in the post-Holtz era as the Irish went down a deep dark hole of terrible football. The PR job was masterful.

I have nothing against Navy (and stop making this some ridiculous show of patriotism) but I do have something against shackling ourselves to a schedule with a team that can’t even make the Kessel run in under 12 parsecs.

Your yearly reminder that Navy didn't give a crap about "saving" Notre Dame. They were trying to win a world war and ND was part of the strategy - along with over 130 other schools. It ain't special. pic.twitter.com/cmKB62dk4T — One Foot Down (@OneFootDown) November 8, 2022

It’s a double whammy of things I don’t like, however, as I despise playing a game anywhere other than a college campus. This one is a bit rougher with international travel, but Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame say they have a really good plan in place, so I’ll take them for their word.

It’s game week.



Navy

Saturday, Aug. 26

Dublin, Ireland (Aviva Stadium)

2:30 pm ET

NBC #GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/YzhAy58elP — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 21, 2023

