It’s game week for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish as they travel to Dublin, Ireland, to take on the Navy Midshipmen in the college football season-opener. Tens of thousands of Notre Dame fans are expected to make the trip for the game, and depending upon their departure, the Emerald Isle will offer welcome respite from the heat that has scorched most of the United States.

Still... fans don’t want the rain to rain on their parade (or football game). So, what weather should we expect on gameday?

The important thing to note here, is that kickoff time in Dublin will be around 7:30 PM local time. So... a little morning mist is just good character building for our fans.

As the day wears on, the sky will clear a little, and the mild temperatures will give this season opener more of a mid-October feel than the 86 and humid forecast for South Bend.

If you’re making the trip — enjoy the mildness (and everything else Ireland has to offer).