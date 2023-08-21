Notre Dame Football: Fighting Irish Depth Chart VS Navy

On Monday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish released the depth charts for the season opener against the Navy Midshipmen in Dublin, Ireland.
OFFENSE
2023 ND OFFENSE DEPTH CHART
|WR
|LT
|LG
|C
|RG
|RT
|TE
|WR
|WR
|RB
|QB
|WR
|LT
|LG
|C
|RG
|RT
|TE
|WR
|WR
|RB
|QB
|83 Jayden Thomas
|76 Joe Alt
|78 Pat Coogan
|52 Zeke Correll
|50 Rocco Spindler
|54 Blake Fisher
|88 Mitchell Evans
|5 Tobias Merriweather
|2 Chris Tyree
|7 Audric Estime
|10 Sam Hartman
|16 Deion Colzie
|79 Tosh Baker
|74 Billy Schrauth
|70 Ashton Craig
|73 Andrew Kristofic
|59 Aamil Wagner
|85 Holden Staes
|17 Rico Flores
|19 Jaden Greathouse
|3 Gi'Bran Payne
|18 Steve Angeli
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|38 Sherwood Davis
|OR 29 Matt Salerno
|-
|OR 24 Jadarian Price
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|OR 22 Devyn Ford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|OR 12 Jeremiyah Love
|-
There’s a lot going on here, but the funny thing that I noticed first is that the tight end depth chart is the exact same as it was against South Carolina in the Gator Bowl. The guard situation is finalized at last with Pat Coogan on the left side and Rocco Spindler on the right. Freshmen wide receivers Rico Flores and Jaden Greathouse won backup roles (to no one’s surprise). The “monster” situation at running back is a real thing with five number two’s behind Audric Estime with freshman Jeremiyah Love squarely in the mix. And oh yeah... some guy named Sam Hartman is the Notre Dame quarterback. Who knew?!
DEFENSE
2023 ND DEFENSE DEPTH CHART
|VYPER
|DT
|DT
|SDE
|WILL
|MIKE
|ROVER
|CB
|LS
|RS
|CB
|VYPER
|DT
|DT
|SDE
|WILL
|MIKE
|ROVER
|CB
|LS
|RS
|CB
|12 Jordan Botelho
|56 Howard Cross
|99 Rylie Mills
|1 Javontae Jean-Baptiste
|8 Marist Liufau
|27 J.D. Bertrand
|24 Jack Kiser
|5 Cam Hart
|2 D.J. Brown
|0 Xavier Watts
|20 Ben Morrison
|44 Junior Tuihalamaka
|97 Gabe Rubio
|47 Jason Onye
|OR 31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah
|23 Jaiden Ausberry
|34 Drayk Bowen
|3 Jaylen Sneed
|7 Jayden Mickey
|OR 4 Antonia Carter
|OR 11 Ramon Henderson
|29 Christian Gray
|40 Josh Burnham
|-
|42 Donovan Hinish
|40 Josh Burnham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13 Thomas Harper
|-
|OR 6 Clarence Lewis
No big surprises here as much of what we heard coming out of fall camp has translated to the depth chart. Of all of the positions listed, it’s the safety group and how that will eventually shake out over the coming weeks. Notre Dame will likely play a lot of nickel this season, and for Navy there will be major formation changes to what the base will be as well — so I’m more on a “wait and see” approach until after the Tennessee State game.
SPECIAL TEAMS
2023 ND SPECIAL TEAMS DEPTH CHART
|KO
|PK
|P
|LS
|HOLDER
|PR
|KR
|KO
|PK
|P
|LS
|HOLDER
|PR
|KR
|32 Spencer Shrader
|32 Spencer Shrader
|14 Bryce McPherson
|65 Michael Vinson
|16 Dylan Devezin
|2 Chris Tyree
|22 Devyn Ford
|92 Zac Yoakam
|92 Zac Yoakam
|43 Ben Krimm
|51 Rino Monteforte
|14 Bryce McFerson
|29 Matt Salerno
|2 Chris Tyree
We see a very big shift in the special teams alignment from last season — with the exception of Old Man Milk, Mike Vinson. Chris Tyree takes over as the primary punt returner, and newcomer Devyn Ford will pair with Tyree on kick return... so there’s plenty of speed there.
