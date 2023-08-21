Notre Dame Football: Fighting Irish Depth Chart VS Navy

On Monday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish released the depth charts for the season opener against the Navy Midshipmen in Dublin, Ireland.

OFFENSE

2023 ND OFFENSE DEPTH CHART WR LT LG C RG RT TE WR WR RB QB WR LT LG C RG RT TE WR WR RB QB 83 Jayden Thomas 76 Joe Alt 78 Pat Coogan 52 Zeke Correll 50 Rocco Spindler 54 Blake Fisher 88 Mitchell Evans 5 Tobias Merriweather 2 Chris Tyree 7 Audric Estime 10 Sam Hartman 16 Deion Colzie 79 Tosh Baker 74 Billy Schrauth 70 Ashton Craig 73 Andrew Kristofic 59 Aamil Wagner 85 Holden Staes 17 Rico Flores 19 Jaden Greathouse 3 Gi'Bran Payne 18 Steve Angeli - - - - - - 38 Sherwood Davis OR 29 Matt Salerno - OR 24 Jadarian Price - - - - - - - - - - OR 22 Devyn Ford - - - - - - - - - - OR 12 Jeremiyah Love -

There’s a lot going on here, but the funny thing that I noticed first is that the tight end depth chart is the exact same as it was against South Carolina in the Gator Bowl. The guard situation is finalized at last with Pat Coogan on the left side and Rocco Spindler on the right. Freshmen wide receivers Rico Flores and Jaden Greathouse won backup roles (to no one’s surprise). The “monster” situation at running back is a real thing with five number two’s behind Audric Estime with freshman Jeremiyah Love squarely in the mix. And oh yeah... some guy named Sam Hartman is the Notre Dame quarterback. Who knew?!

DEFENSE

2023 ND DEFENSE DEPTH CHART VYPER DT DT SDE WILL MIKE ROVER CB LS RS CB VYPER DT DT SDE WILL MIKE ROVER CB LS RS CB 12 Jordan Botelho 56 Howard Cross 99 Rylie Mills 1 Javontae Jean-Baptiste 8 Marist Liufau 27 J.D. Bertrand 24 Jack Kiser 5 Cam Hart 2 D.J. Brown 0 Xavier Watts 20 Ben Morrison 44 Junior Tuihalamaka 97 Gabe Rubio 47 Jason Onye OR 31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah 23 Jaiden Ausberry 34 Drayk Bowen 3 Jaylen Sneed 7 Jayden Mickey OR 4 Antonia Carter OR 11 Ramon Henderson 29 Christian Gray 40 Josh Burnham - 42 Donovan Hinish 40 Josh Burnham - - - - 13 Thomas Harper - OR 6 Clarence Lewis

No big surprises here as much of what we heard coming out of fall camp has translated to the depth chart. Of all of the positions listed, it’s the safety group and how that will eventually shake out over the coming weeks. Notre Dame will likely play a lot of nickel this season, and for Navy there will be major formation changes to what the base will be as well — so I’m more on a “wait and see” approach until after the Tennessee State game.

SPECIAL TEAMS

2023 ND SPECIAL TEAMS DEPTH CHART KO PK P LS HOLDER PR KR KO PK P LS HOLDER PR KR 32 Spencer Shrader 32 Spencer Shrader 14 Bryce McPherson 65 Michael Vinson 16 Dylan Devezin 2 Chris Tyree 22 Devyn Ford 92 Zac Yoakam 92 Zac Yoakam 43 Ben Krimm 51 Rino Monteforte 14 Bryce McFerson 29 Matt Salerno 2 Chris Tyree

We see a very big shift in the special teams alignment from last season — with the exception of Old Man Milk, Mike Vinson. Chris Tyree takes over as the primary punt returner, and newcomer Devyn Ford will pair with Tyree on kick return... so there’s plenty of speed there.