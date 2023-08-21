Welcome to game week! It’s been a long, long offseason — but it’s finally game week for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish as they travel to Dublin, Ireland, to take on the Navy Midshipmen in the Aer Lingus Classic.

It’s the first game of the college football season with a kickoff time of 2:30, so with college football starved fans all over the country — it’s going to be all eyes on the Irish with Sam Hartman at quarterback. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is a 20.5 point favorite over Navy with an over/under of 50.5.

It’s the second biggest spread on the table for the weekend after USC’s game against the San Jose State Spartans. While this means nothing for nothing... I’d love to see the Irish have a better day with their cupcake than Southern Cal, but that’s why they play the game.

So yeah... here we go.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.