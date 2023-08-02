From the Notre Dame press release:

Joe Alt, Blake Fisher Selected For Outland Trophy Watch List

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — University of Notre Dame junior offensive tackle Joe Alt and sophomore offensive tackle Blake Fisher have been to the 2023 Outland Trophy Watch List, presented by the Football Writers Association of America to the most outstanding interior lineman in college football.

The duo are the only pair of offensive lineman from the same team on the 91-player watch list. Clemson was the only other team in the nation to have two players on the watch list (one offensive lineman, one defensive lineman).

Alt earned first-or-second team All-America honors from 12 different outlets at the end of the 2022 season and finished the year as the top rated offensive tackle in the country according to Pro Football Focus.

Alt and Fisher contributed to an offensive line that paved the way for 2,457 rushing yards in 2022, a 4.6 yards-per-carry average, 25 rushing touchdowns and seven 200-yard rushing performances.

Previous Notre Dame lineman who have earned the Outland Trophy include George Connor (1946), Bill Fischer (1948) and Ross Browner (1976).

The recipient of the 2023 Outland Trophy will be announced on The Home Depot College Football Awards, live on ESPN in December. The official presentation to the winner will be made at the Outland Trophy Awards Dinner sponsored by Werner Enterprises and produced by the Greater Omaha Sports Committee in Omaha, Neb., on Jan. 10, 2024.