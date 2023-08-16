Joshua and Brendan have to carry a huge load without Jude on the active roster for the night, but the Notre Dame college football season is almost here, and we pod it out. In this episode:

HELLO!

Joshua is working out his feelings on the Hicksville uniform betrayal and why the 2001 XFL look might actually be vintage now.

We crawl down a hole of “are we really that old?” and it takes a minute.

REVIEWS!

Yes, daddy.

How to ruin a college football team with venture capital.

Recruiting reclassification and a big mistake.

Too much conference realignment talk.

Going through the college football season schedule week by week to highlight the games that interest us, and other games to pay attention to.

“Preview” is kind of a strong word for our purpose tonight.

The preseason rankings are important even if they aren’t really important.

Stop ruining the sport of college football.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

