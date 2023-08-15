Is this the worst uniform alteration in human history?

Of course this is still a Notre Dame website, but I run this well-oiled machine and have made the editorial choice to quickly drag my old high school through the mud for the most insane uniform alteration I have ever seen.

For years I have boasted that not only do the Hicksville Aces have the best uniform and helmet (especially the helmet) in the state of Ohio, but also the country — hell maybe even the Solar System. Red, Black, and White with multiple combinations — and the helmet decal has the four aces fanned out. GORGEOUS is what most people would say.

While the uniforms can certainly be updated every 5-7 years — the helmet shouldn’t be touched.

You can imagine my reaction over the summer when I was handed a hat for Little League All-Stars with a strange “H” on the front. My initial reaction was, “wtf is this?” and it haunted me for days.

At best it looks like an Under Armour knock off — at worst it looks like a logo from the 2001 version of the XFL.

What a damn minute...

There it is — THERE IT FRIGGIN IS. We just stole a logo from a 2001 XFL team, the New York - New Jersey Hitmen.

As disgusted as I was with this “new” H on our hats, it wasn’t until I asked what was wrong with our normal H that the earth started spinning wildly out of control.

“This is the H that the football team is using this fall.”

I almost died.

When the boys started fall camp, they went around town wearing shirts with this XFL letter H, but I never really thought they would take it to the edge of the great abyss and put it on the helmet. Why would they? The cards on the helmet are the greatest things in football — right?

Well, you can imagine my horror when they wore these during a recent scrimmage.

It’s the Hicksville Hitmen now.

It’s awful, and I’m beyond appalled at these monstrosities and there is no reason in this universe that anyone can give me that will justify this change. It just goes to show you with all of these alternate uniforms that colleges drop each year — it’s not always better (or even remotely good). High schools can do their own version of awful, and Hicksville High School just did that.

The thing is though... I’ll still be at every game this season, and will back them with everything I have (including a customized cow bell and the loudest voice in town).

It’s just a shame. Go Aces!