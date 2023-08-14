One of the last milestones to start the college football season is finally here, and it’s the preseason AP Top 25 poll. The rankings were released Monday afternoon and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are sitting at #13.

The poll is very similar to the one the Coaches released last week in which ND was also ranked #13.

The Irish have three opponents ranked inside the top 10 with #3 Ohio State Buckeyes, #6 USC Trojans, and #9 Clemson Tigers.

No other Irish opponent is ranked in the top 25, but the Pittsburgh Panthers, Louisville Cardinals, Duke Blue Devils, and NC State Wolfpack were all a part of the “receiving votes” category.

Notre Dame’s ranking looks about right at this moment, but I still have a major problem with the Texas Longhorns being ranked this high — and if I’m being honest with you — I just don’t think the Clemson Tigers are a top 15 team this season.

On another personal note... love that the Iowa Hawkeyes (my podcast pick to win the Big 10 this year) start the season off at #25.