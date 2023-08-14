From the Notre Dame press release:

Benjamin Morrison Selected For Bednarik Award Watch List

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — University of Notre Dame sophomore cornerback Benjamin Morrison has been selected for the 2023 Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List. The award is presented annually to the outstanding defensive player in college football.

Morrison was one of the late-season breakout stars of college football in 2022, picking off two interceptions and returning one 96 yards for a touchdown in Notre Dame’s 35-14 romp over No. 5 Clemson.

The rookie then claimed a share of the Notre Dame single-game record with three interceptions in a shutout win over Boston College, including two interceptions in the first quarter. He then capped his outstanding freshman year with an interception in the Gator Bowl victory over South Carolina.

Morrison appeared in all 13 games in 2022, starting nine and finishing the year with 33 tackles, 22 solo stops and four pass break ups.

Morrison has earned a spot on the Jim Thorpe (defensive back) and the Nagurski (top defensive player) award watch lists as well.

The Bednarik Award has been presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year since 1994 and is named in honor of Chuck “Concrete Charlie” Bednarik who was an All-American player at the University of Pennsylvania and later a multiple year All Pro linebacker and center for the Philadelphia Eagles. He is a member of both the College and Pro Football Halls of Fame and was the last NFL player to be a full-time player on both offense and defense.

Semifinalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award will be announced November 13, 2023, while the three finalists for the Bednarik Award will be unveiled November 28, 2023. The winners of the 29th Chuck Bednarik Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 7, 2023. The formal presentations of the Chuck Bednarik Award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards in March 2024.