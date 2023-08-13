The positive momentum kept rolling for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish men’s basketball program this weekend, as Micah Shrewsberry and his staff landed yet another promising prospect with the commitment of 2024 4-star combo guard Sir Mohammed on Saturday night.

Sir Mohammed (no. 71 ESPN ) has committed to Notre Dame! pic.twitter.com/57QBx1CCCk — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) August 13, 2023

Mohammed is a 6’6”, 200-lb wing from Myers Park High School in Charlotte, NC, and is considered a top-100 prospect by nearly every recruiting service. He’s ranked 42nd nationally by 247sports (#7 combo guard and #4 recruit in North Carolina), 71st by ESPN (#23 SF, #7 NC), and 56th by Rivals (#19 SG). On3, in all their wisdom, has him ranked 150th nationally (#46 SF, #8 NC), but all of that is still enough to have him 53rd in the 247sports composite rankings for the 2024 class.

The Irish beat out some impressive schools for Mohammed’s pledge, as his other finalists were Villanova, Marquette, Stanford, and Virginia Tech. He also held offers from Oklahoma, Miami, Michigan, NC State, St. John’s, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Cincinnati, and others.

Mohammed is the son of Nazr Mohammed, who won two NCAA titles at Kentucky before playing 18 years in the NBA for 8 different teams. It’s clear a lot of his father’s talent and also basketball IQ have been passed down to Sir, as the new Irish commit is a long, pretty athletic wing with a great feel for the game.

He’s got great vision and is an excellent passer, and is quite adept at slashing to the hoop and finishing at the rim. He can definitely be a plus defender, and despite needing to get. a little more consistent as a shooter, he looks to be a great complement to fellow 2024 commit Cole Certa, who will be more of a sharpshooter while Mohammed can be more of a creator in the Shrewsberry system.

This is yet another major early recruiting win for Micah Shrewsberry and his staff as they rebuild the Irish program. In March, Mohammed put out a list of top 6 schools with Notre Dame not even on the radar: Virginia Tech, Stanford, Marquette, Villanova, Oklahoma, and Penn State.

With Shrewsberry coming over to ND, he quickly got after him on behalf of the Irish, offering a scholarship in early April and then securing an official visit from Mohammed on June 18th and 19th. The rest is history.

Mohammed is the 3rd-highest-rated commit for the Irish in the 247sports era, only trailing J.J. Starling and Demetrius Jackson in terms of 247sports rating. He edges out other top recruits of the last 15-20 years such as Cam Biedscheid, Nate Laszewski, and 2023 signee Carey Booth.

With Mohammed now in the fold along with Garrett Sundra, who committed on Thursday, and Cole Certa, the Irish are in a great spot with the 2024 class. The coaching staff will still likely pursue a handful of top options, especially highly-rated SG Austin Swartz and potentially still guards Trent Perry and Travis Perry, but it would be mostly just icing on the cake to reel in any of those guys in addition to the very strong class he’s now put together to follow up the really solid 2023 class he secured full of his Penn State signees and Markus Burton, the one 2023 Brey signee holdover.

Obviously Irish fans need to temper expectations for a year or two as things get back up and running, but the future is looking brighter and brighter with the way Micah Shrewsberry is quickly pulling talent into the program and setting ND up for probably some pretty fun seasons in 2024-2025 and 2025-2026.