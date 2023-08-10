From the Notre Dame press release:

Benjamin Morrison Earns Thorpe Award Watch List Selection

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — University of Notre Dame sophomore cornerback Benjamin Morrison has been named to the 2023 Jim Thorpe Award Watch List. The award is presented annually to the top collegiate defensive back in the nation.

Morrison was one of the late-season breakout stars of college football in 2022, picking off two interceptions and returning one 96 yards for a touchdown in Notre Dame’s 35-14 romp over No. 5 Clemson.

The rookie then claimed a share of the Notre Dame single-game record with three interceptions in a shutout win over Boston College, including two interceptions in the first quarter. He then capped his outstanding freshman year with an interception in the Gator Bowl victory over South Carolina.

Morrison appeared in all 13 games in 2022, starting nine and finishing the year with 33 tackles, 22 solo stops and four pass break ups.

The preseason watch list is selected by a screening committee whose members compile a list of up to 50 players based on previous performance in NCAA Division I college football and preseason All-America lists. This list is not final, and players who have outstanding seasons may be added to the semi finalists and finalists lists as the season progresses.

The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA includes college football’s most prestigious awards and its 24 awards have honored more than 900 recipients dating back to 1935.

The award semifinalists will be announced on October 31, with the award finalists announced on November 28. The three finalists are submitted to a national panel of over 250 sports writers, sportscasters, former players and coaches who vote to determine the winner of the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award.