The Notre Dame Fighting Irish men’s basketball program picked up its second commitment from a recruit in the class of 2024, as Garrett Sundra out of Fairfax, Virginia committed to the Irish this afternoon.

Sundra — a 6’10”, 215-lb. forward out of Paul IV Catholic — is ranked 90th in his class according to the 247sports composite rankings, seen as a top-20 power forward in the class and a top-5 prospect in the state of Virginia. ESPN ranks him 92nd nationally, while 247 themselves has him 118th and On3 has him 123rd.

Micah Shrewsberry and the Irish staff beat out a handful of solid other contenders for the lengthy stretch-four, considering Sundra’s top 5 that he announced in late June included the likes of the Butler Bulldogs, Miami Hurricanes, Providence Friars, and Virginia Tech Hokies. He also held offers from Villanova, Iowa, Maryland, Penn State, Seton Hall, George Mason, and more.

The rangy, mobile big man just went on his official visit to Notre Dame last week, and so it looked pretty promising when, on Monday, he announced he would be committing on Thursday and wrapping up his recruitment.

In a 247sports article leading up to his announcement, he said of ND: “I had a really good official visit and a great time seeing the coaches. Coach (Mike) Farrelly has been recruiting me from when he was at Penn State and when they moved to Notre Dame they stuck with me. Their coaching staff is phenomenal and coach Shrewsberry coached in the NBA with the Celtics.”

Sundra is a very fun and promising prospect for Shrewsberry to pull into the program as he continues to rebuild. He looks like a guy who’d commit to Brad Stevens at Butler and become a March Madness legend, considering his height and length, how well he moves for his size, and his impressive perimeter game and ability to finish at the basket.

2024 F @GarrettSundra is going to be a huge X-Factor wherever he ends up.



At 6'9 with his activity level - he has the length in the open floor & around the rim to make a big impact on both ends. The versatility to step outside & shoot the 3 ball as well.



Wouldn’t be surprised… pic.twitter.com/jqmCTR5pY2 — Noah Buono (@snowdot3) August 4, 2023

He’s also got some ability to protect the rim with his height/wingspan, and looks to be good at using that length well in general defensively.

He’ll definitely need to add some strength in a college training program, but ultimately he looks like an excellent complement to the other 2024 Irish commit, 4-star guard Cole Certa, who’s just been tearing it up the last few months.

Garrett Sundra has a really smooth shooting stroke for a 6'10" big.

This commitment comes at a good time to keep momentum going in recruiting as well, as the Irish just lost a battle last week for 4-star forward Jackson McAndrew, who committed to the Creighton Blue Jays. Clearly, Shrewsberry and co. won’t be able to consistently land top talent until they show some things on the court, but it’s been great to see the energy, effort, and hustle this young staff has put into pursuing really good players who fit Notre Dame and will add athleticism, length, and overall talent to a program in desperate need of it at all positions.

With Sundra and McAndrew now both off the board, that staff will turn its attention to more guards and wings in the 2024 class that they are actively pursuing, including Sir Mohammed, Travis Perry, Trent Perry, and Austin Swartz, among a few others.

Trent Perry has an ND official visit scheduled for the weekend of September 1st, while Swartz has an official set for October 13th. Travis Perry visited ND back in May, and Mohammed visited in June. Mohammed is set to announce his decision on Saturday with the Irish as a finalist along with Villanova, Marquette, Stanford, and Virginia Tech.