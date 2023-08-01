From the Notre Dame press release:

Sam Hartman Named To Maxwell Award Watch List

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — University of Notre Dame graduate student quarterback Sam Hartman has been named to the 2023 Maxwell Award Watch List, which is awarded annually to the outstanding player in college football.

Hartman, who announced his decision to graduate transfer to Notre Dame in January of 2023, is the active FBS leader in career touchdown passes (111) and passing yardage (12,967). He is poised to become just the 12th FBS quarterback to throw for over 13,000 yards and 110 touchdowns in a career.

Over the last two seasons, Hartman leads all FBS quarterbacks in touchdown passes (77) and yards per completion (13.9) while ranking in the top five for passing yards (second, 7,929), red zone touchdown passes (third, 45) and fourth-quarter passing yards (fifth, 1,114).

In 2022, Hartman required just 270 completion to rack up 38 touchdown passes, which was the best pass-completion-to-touchdown-ratio among Power 5 quarterbacks.

The Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert “Tiny” Maxwell who was a former standout at Swarthmore College and a renowned sportswriter and football official.

Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced November 13, 2023, while the three finalists for the Maxwell Award will be unveiled November 28, 2023. The winners of the 87th Maxwell Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 7, 2023. The formal presentations of the Maxwell Award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards in March 2024.