From the Notre Dame press release:

Michael Vinson Names To Patrick Mannelly Award Watch List

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — University of Notre Dame graduate student long snapper Michael Vinson has been named to the 2023 Patrick Mannelly Award Watch List, which is presented annually to the top long snapper in college football.

A semifinalist for the Mannelly Award last season, Vinson enters his fourth season as the primary Irish long snapper in 2023. The Winnetka, Illinois, native went without an errant snap in 2022 while helping Notre Dame go 43-for-43 on PAT kicks and 13-for-18 on field goal attempts.

The Patrick Mannelly Award was created in 2019 and benefits Bernie’s Book Bank, a non-profit organization located in Lake Bluff, Illinois. The award is named after the former Duke long snapper who served as the Chicago Bears long snapper for 16 years before retiring in 2014.

Notre Dame’s John Shannon won the inaugural award in 2019. Ten semi finalists will be announced on November 13, followed by three finalists on November 27 and the winner selected in a live ceremony on December 9.