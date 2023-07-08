The Notre Dame Fighting Irish Shamrock Series provides a different expression of the Irish spirit in each alternate uniform. Last year’s bright, white alternate complemented the glamour and energy of its Vegas backdrop like no other color scheme could. The team has shown off multiple iterations of its classic gold and blue, as well as the distinct Irish green, and now it’s time to move to the dark side.

Basketball Boldness

The Irish have proven dark mode works for them on the court. These basketball uniforms from 2006 bring the perfect shot of green to add up to just the right jolt. Imagine if that script and those numbers were gold? I have lost my ability to even. Now imagine the same proportion in the football team’s next alternate. Undeniably Irish, but fully fresh.

The Patron Saint of Style

Underrated news about this video... Black ND apparel from Under Armour. https://t.co/FEONDw1BRU — One Foot Down (@OneFootDown) June 7, 2022

Marcus Freeman hoodie watch. pic.twitter.com/MKjAtloC56 — Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) June 23, 2023

Irish head coach Marcus Freeman serves as an inspiration not only for his “players’ coach” reputation, but also for his sense of style. Irish fans may never move on from Freeman hogging the freshest sweatshirts and zip-ups, especially as the end of the contract with Under Armour draws near. However, he has proved on more than one occasion that a blacked-out look would be an excellent way to amp up Notre Dame’s gold. The fan gear possibilities would be endless.

Honoring Champions

Black doesn’t always go with navy blue, but the Irish have already made the combo shine in the Shamrock Series. The black cleats in the Shamrock Series uniform of 2019 paid an understated yet impactful tribute to the 1988 championship team.

It’s Time.

It’s a bold departure from the official school colors, and the tried and true Irish green, but at the same time, only a subtle switch from Notre Dame’s navy. A blacked-out Shamrock Series alternate would honor the predictability of tradition, but highlight the elements of tradition in a bolder way than ever before.

Follow me on Twitter.