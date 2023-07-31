The Green Football Jerseys Are Here and They Are CLEAN

We knew it was coming, and it was glorious nonetheless.

After dropping a surprise “The Hangover” parody last summer — featuring head coach Marcus Freeman and star players Isaiah Foskey and Michael Mayer — to unveil the 2022 Shamrock Series uniforms, Notre Dame Football went with “Jerry Maguire” to unveil the 2023 Green Out jerseys. Those will be on display on Sept. 23 when Ohio State comes to visit Notre Dame Stadium.

And boy, do those jerseys look good.

The full green look is, to quote OutKast, “so fresh and so clean, clean.” As is this new dance which I believe should be dubbed “The Estime.”™

I personally didn’t find this parody‘s plot to be as compelling as the “The Hangover” one, but the dance more than makes up for it. Hopefully Audric hits the Buckeyes with that shimmy under the lights on Sept. 23.

