Notre Dame Football Teases “Jerry Maguire” Green Out Jersey Reveal

Remember last summer when Notre Dame’s PR Team revealed the 2022 Shamrock Series uniforms in a parody of the classic 2009 comedy “The Hangover?”

Well it looks like they’re back to those same antics for this season’s Green Out game against Ohio State. This year’s R-rated comedy spoof looks to be “Jerry Maguire.”

Coming soon to Notre Dame Stadium #GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/gb4Gt0Zd7C — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) July 30, 2023

Apparently, the Irish are making this an every-year thing, which is cool. Offseasons are meant to be full of good vibes. It’d just be nice if those vibes don’t get killed by an 0-2 start to the 2023 season.

It’s unclear exactly what Notre Dame will be doing with this parody. But what does seem clear from today’s Twitter activity is who the video’s cast of characters will be:

Did you know the human head weighs 8 pounds????



https://t.co/lZnCzphjN0 — Marcus Freeman (@Marcus_Freeman1) July 30, 2023

Did you know bees and dogs can smell fear???? https://t.co/ksofCmmspE — Sam Hartman (@sam_hartman10) July 30, 2023

Did you know that Troy Aikman in only 6 years passed for 16,303 yards??? https://t.co/9ywnEYPQZM — Audric Estime (@AudricEstime) July 30, 2023

This time around we probably won’t see Estime, Hartman and Freeman dancing in a circle and singing about how they’re “three best friends.” But as long as Estime is singing something then it’s a win.

Early best guess: Estime calls Freeman and says, “Show me the green jerseys!” (Caution: the following clip is NSFW).

And at some point Freeman says to Hartman, “You. Complete. PASSES.” Followed by Hartman saying, “You had me at Green Out.”

(@NDFootball, if you need a scriptwriter, you know where to find me).