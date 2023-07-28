Joshua and Brendan make their way to the pod machine for a night of celebrating Notre Dame’s return to fall camp to prepare for the 2023 college football season. In this episode:

HELLO!

Raking through the Sparty series because of course.

ABP. Always Be Petty.

REVIEWS!

90’s Korn references.

Family photos.

The accuracy of it all.

Brendan has a crush on Chris Tyree and if he’s right - it’s ALL RIGHT.

Say Deion Colzie’s name.

Joshua’s Jeremiyah Love bandwagon is large and welcomes all comers.

We are SO sold on Sam Hartman.

The cornerback situation and fist pumps to the possibility.

Standing up for Jack Kiser, JD Bertrand, and Marist Liufau.

How solid is the defensive line?

Jim Harbaugh and his 4 game suspension with the Michigan Wolverines.

NIL legislation and Notre Dame’s big win.

The case for the San Diego St. Aztecs to save college football.

The Colorado Buffaloes go back to the Big 12 and the PAC-12 is the John Travolta meme.

The guys square off on the ice (again) when it comes to the Big 10 VS the ACC.

Indiana Jones didn’t get scolded.

2008 Toledo VS Michigan.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

Please RATE and REVIEW! All reviews left on Apple Podcasts will be read on the next Earned 5-Star Podcast.