It’s been a long offseason for Notre Dame Football with all of the coaching turnover, player turnover, and general ebbs and flows of a major college football team. We’re at the preseason now — so let’s get after it.

CHECKING IN

This is a HUGE day for the program and for its fans. Listeners of the Earned 5-Star Podcast know that Jude and I love to argue about the term, “fall camp” when it’s something that happens in July and August... but none of that matters right now.

SUSPENDED

Michigan Wolverines head coach, Jim Harbaugh, is in trouble for being a liar. Harbaugh is expected to be suspended for the first four games of the season. Oh my! How will the Skunkbears ever survive the brutal four game stretch of the East Carolina Pirates, UNLV Rebels, Bowling Green Falcons, and Rutgers Scarlet Knights without the milk drinker?

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and NCAA are working toward a negotiated resolution that is expected to see him suspended four games this season in penalties stemming from alleged false statements he originally made to investigators, sources tell @YahooSports.https://t.co/4oJYVNxmFu — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) July 25, 2023

PASS

There’s a “bi-partisan” bill from Joe Manchin and Tommy Tuberville that will address college athletics. A couple of highlights are:

Student-athletes must complete their first three years of academic eligibility before allowing them to transfer without penalty (exceptions for a death in the family, or a coach that is fired or leaves).

Athletes cannot enter NIL deals with sexually suggestive products, alcohol products, sports betting companies, etc.

News: The long-awaited bipartisan bill from Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) has been introduced. It's called the Protecting Athletes, Schools, and Sports (PASS) Act of 2023: https://t.co/pERDgXsv1B pic.twitter.com/Cc1yaunhh9 — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) July 25, 2023

UNREAL

Just promoting Audric Estime every chance I get. Also... if you need a place to chat about opening day before we roll out the coverage — head down to the comments below.