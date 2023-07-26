 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Triple Option: Welcome to Notre Dame Football’s Fall Camp

In July

By Joshua Vowles
/ new
Brigham Young v Notre Dame Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

It’s been a long offseason for Notre Dame Football with all of the coaching turnover, player turnover, and general ebbs and flows of a major college football team. We’re at the preseason now — so let’s get after it.

CHECKING IN

This is a HUGE day for the program and for its fans. Listeners of the Earned 5-Star Podcast know that Jude and I love to argue about the term, “fall camp” when it’s something that happens in July and August... but none of that matters right now.

SUSPENDED

Michigan Wolverines head coach, Jim Harbaugh, is in trouble for being a liar. Harbaugh is expected to be suspended for the first four games of the season. Oh my! How will the Skunkbears ever survive the brutal four game stretch of the East Carolina Pirates, UNLV Rebels, Bowling Green Falcons, and Rutgers Scarlet Knights without the milk drinker?

PASS

There’s a “bi-partisan” bill from Joe Manchin and Tommy Tuberville that will address college athletics. A couple of highlights are:

  • Student-athletes must complete their first three years of academic eligibility before allowing them to transfer without penalty (exceptions for a death in the family, or a coach that is fired or leaves).
  • Athletes cannot enter NIL deals with sexually suggestive products, alcohol products, sports betting companies, etc.

UNREAL

Just promoting Audric Estime every chance I get. Also... if you need a place to chat about opening day before we roll out the coverage — head down to the comments below.

More From One Foot Down

Loading comments...