Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Notre Dame fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Today we begin fall camp — so it’s as good of a time as ever to bring back the SB Nation Reacts surveys. To kick things off, let’s go with some broader themes and see where it takes us.

1. Who would you rather see as a Heisman Finalist?

- Sam Hartman

- Audric Estime

- Jeremiyah Love

2. How many wins will Notre Dame have over USC, Ohio State, and Clemson this year?

- 1

- 2

- 3

3. Is Notre Dame a top 5 team to start the season?

4. Will Notre Dame make the playoffs?

5. Nike or Under Armour?

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/LZSDFH/">Please take our survey</a>

Once we get the results back I’ll share on this fantastic website.