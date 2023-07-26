The hate series for Notre Dame Football continues. Now that we’ve dispatched the United States Navy and Eddie George’s FCS squad, it’s an early season dip into the ACC deal with a road trip to take on the NC State Wolfpack.

College football is full of good old-fashioned hate even when you think none exists.

Let’s get after it...

LOSING RECORD

Before we get into some specific hate, the fact that Notre Dame is 1-2 all-time to the Wolfpack is a bit of a sore spot. The days of our justified arrogance towards 98% of the rest of the college football world are long behind us — but NC State? Yep.

In Notre Dame’s two losses to N.C. State, the Irish only scored a total of 9 points. Being pathetic sucks, and the losses to the Wolfpack were pathetic.

BOWL BEATING

The first time Notre Dame ever played NC State was in the 2003 Gator Bowl. The Irish just finished the first regular season of the Ty Willingham era, and the Philip Rivers led squad shone an even brighter light on the incompetence in South Bend.

HURRICANE RUN AND SHOOT

This really doesn’t have much to do with the Wolfpack, but any and all references to Notre Dame’s 10-3 loss in the middle of a hurricane in Raleigh — well they make me want to throw 37 passes.

DAVE

Dave Doeren is a poor man’s Pat Narduzzi. He talks enough shit to be a bastard, but it always feels fake. I really hope he enjoyed that 35-14 stomping in 2017.

