Notre Dame announced today that Matt Balis is resigning from his position as the Director of Football Performance. Balis was a huge addition to the staff in 2017 and part of the massive overhaul that put the Irish back as one of the top teams in college football, and when Brian Kelly left for LSU, it was Balis that Jack Swarbrick pushed to keep first.

From the UND press release:

Matt Balis Resigns as Trematerra Family Director of Football Performance

SOUTH BEND, IN – The University of Notre Dame’s Trematerra Family Director of Football Performances Matt Balis has resigned his position with the program, effective immediately, for personal reasons. Balis had served in his role with the Irish since 2017.

“I want to thank Coach Balis for all of the work he put into elevating our program,” said Dick Corbett Head Coach Marcus Freeman. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for who he is as a coach and a man.

While there is never a perfect time to lose a valuable teammate, we are thankful that Coach Balis was able to see us through our summer program and have our players physically prepared to head into the upcoming season.”

Balis was a part of six-straight bowl games with the Irish, including appearances in the 2018 and 2020 College Football Playoffs. In addition to Notre Dame’s team success with him leading the strength and conditioning program, 29 Irish players were selected in the NFL Draft–including four first-round picks.

“For the time being, Fred Hale will lead our strength and conditioning program. We have an innovative sports performance team who collaborated with Coach Balis and me in designing our program and Fred will continue to implement that plan,” said Freeman.

Notre Dame will open its 2023 season in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 2:30 p.m. ET, on NBC.