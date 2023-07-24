Fall camp begins this week for Notre Dame Football, and it couldn’t come soon enough. While we will all need to suffer through some fluff pieces and general bad college football take nonsense — the season is coming.

Here’s your triple option.

SPENDING MONEY ON GAMEDAY

The Irish come in at #3 in Oddspedia’s rankings of the most expensive gameday experiences. The prices are based off of an average of two tickets. parking, two drinks, and a couple of eats.

Honestly — it feels a little cheap. Maybe my brain is warped by $4.00 a gallon of premium gasoline and a family grocery bill each week of around $400... but $261 seems like a low ball number.

The 10 most expensive college football gameday experiences



✍️- https://t.co/epIkYm5vlF pic.twitter.com/HuurlYQafk — 247Sports (@247Sports) July 24, 2023

PEANUT BUTTER ANGELI TIME

The arrival of Sam Hartman means last year’s most popular player will get another year to learn from the sidelines.

'Any guy that’s leading a team or stepping into a role of playing quarterback in college, I think you have to have extreme confidence in yourself.' #NotreDame https://t.co/iiCVQ6qzyL — IndyStarSports (@IndyStarSports) July 24, 2023

SPEAKING OF FLUFF PIECES

The Columbus Dispatch found a way to put together 400+ words of the most obvious move of the offseason.

Why Lorenzo Styles Jr. decided to continue his position switch with Ohio State football https://t.co/NQZDOyEIGa — Columbus Dispatch (@DispatchAlerts) July 24, 2023

I MISS SPARTY HATE EVERY YEAR

I’m sick and tired of not having the Michigan State Spartans on the football schedule. The amount of insane over the past 25 years is underrated. Get them on and keep them on.