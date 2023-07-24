 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Triple Option: Is a Notre Dame Football game really that cheap?

I don’t have Mountaineer kind of money

By Joshua Vowles
Marshall v Notre Dame Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Fall camp begins this week for Notre Dame Football, and it couldn’t come soon enough. While we will all need to suffer through some fluff pieces and general bad college football take nonsense — the season is coming.

Here’s your triple option.

SPENDING MONEY ON GAMEDAY

The Irish come in at #3 in Oddspedia’s rankings of the most expensive gameday experiences. The prices are based off of an average of two tickets. parking, two drinks, and a couple of eats.

Honestly — it feels a little cheap. Maybe my brain is warped by $4.00 a gallon of premium gasoline and a family grocery bill each week of around $400... but $261 seems like a low ball number.

PEANUT BUTTER ANGELI TIME

The arrival of Sam Hartman means last year’s most popular player will get another year to learn from the sidelines.

SPEAKING OF FLUFF PIECES

The Columbus Dispatch found a way to put together 400+ words of the most obvious move of the offseason.

I MISS SPARTY HATE EVERY YEAR

I’m sick and tired of not having the Michigan State Spartans on the football schedule. The amount of insane over the past 25 years is underrated. Get them on and keep them on.

