Joshua, Jude, and Brendan have their eyes on the start of fall camp for Notre Dame Football and are ready to start podding all about it. We’ve finally reached one of the major mile markers for the offseason, and invite you to play along. In this episode:

HELLO!

Princes of the Universe.

Sneaky friends in all sorts of places.

REVIEWS!

What would be the best 30 for 30 movies that could be made about Notre Dame football?

Notre Dame’s trip to New York.

Was the Big Apple trip a precursor for something else?

Our 4th annual prop bet episode is ready to go.

Who leads the team in touchdowns?

Who scores the first touchdown?

Who becomes a new Notre Dame villain?

Which game will be the trappiest trap game?

Who will go to New York for the Heisman ceremony?

What teams will win their conference?

Playoffs? Who makes this year’s college football playoff?

And plenty more (like a lot more) weaved in and out of the show.

