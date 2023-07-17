We are less than two weeks away from the start of Notre Dame Football’s fall camp, and Irish fans are ready to see how things will shake out in 2023.

TOUGH SCHEDULE?

You’ve heard it many times before — “Notre Dame plays a soft schedule,” or some type of version of that statement. It’s nonsense most years, and the Irish are nationally held to a ridiculous standard of “toughest or bust” each and every season. 247’s Josh Pate has had enough of this nonsense and points out that Notre Dame is the only team in the country that plays at least three teams with a projected win total of 10 or more games.

"(Notre Dame) plays 7 teams with a win total of 6.5 or higher. They play 3 with a win total of 10 or higher."@LateKickJosh responds to the bold prediction that Notre Dame with make the CFP and win a semi-final game ️



CLOSE WINS ARE WINS

Notre Dame couls find itself in a handful of wars on the gridiron this season, but at least quarterback Sam Hartman is capable of putting up a great fight.

In close games, Sam Hartman was the ACC's most effective QB last season in terms of his ability to generate big plays relative to his costly mistakes. pic.twitter.com/TfP1H6kPlh — CFB Film Room (@CFBFilmRoom) July 16, 2023

KVA ABOUT TO GO MIA

One of Notre Dame’s top recruiting targets for the 2024 class is California linebacker, Kynstonn Viliamu-Asa and a decision is looming.

2024 LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa (@AsaViliamu) won't announce his college decision until next week, but if #NotreDame, #OhioState or #USC have any last-minute pitches, they need to get them in NOW.https://t.co/JORGQiV4pU — Irish Sports Daily (@ISDUpdate) July 16, 2023

UPDATE

We’ve reported on Jayden Mickey’s mom and her battle with cancer. Please keep her in your prayers.