 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Triple Option: Does Notre Dame have a tough football schedule in 2023?

Yes — and with a fun stat

By Joshua Vowles
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 03 Notre Dame at Ohio State Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

We are less than two weeks away from the start of Notre Dame Football’s fall camp, and Irish fans are ready to see how things will shake out in 2023.

So let’s unironically break open another play from the triple option.

TOUGH SCHEDULE?

You’ve heard it many times before — “Notre Dame plays a soft schedule,” or some type of version of that statement. It’s nonsense most years, and the Irish are nationally held to a ridiculous standard of “toughest or bust” each and every season. 247’s Josh Pate has had enough of this nonsense and points out that Notre Dame is the only team in the country that plays at least three teams with a projected win total of 10 or more games.

CLOSE WINS ARE WINS

Notre Dame couls find itself in a handful of wars on the gridiron this season, but at least quarterback Sam Hartman is capable of putting up a great fight.

KVA ABOUT TO GO MIA

One of Notre Dame’s top recruiting targets for the 2024 class is California linebacker, Kynstonn Viliamu-Asa and a decision is looming.

UPDATE

We’ve reported on Jayden Mickey’s mom and her battle with cancer. Please keep her in your prayers.

Next Up In Notre Dame Football Recruiting

Loading comments...