Big tour for Notre Dame Football in the Big Apple

Meats sweats and breaking balls

By Joshua Vowles
It’s July and conference media days are upon us — which normally makes the independent Notre Dame Fighting Irish the house guest that’s outside smoking a cigarette. This July, however, Notre Dame went to New York for a whirlwind media cycle that may be a precursor for something more soon... but let’s put a pin in that for now.

First, it was ESPN’s SportCenter and a tag team by Head Coach Marcus Freeman and quarterback Sam Hartman.

Then we got to see our favorite earned 5-Star, Joe Alt, walking around New York City and getting the meat sweats — which is fantastic. He did, however, confuse chocolate chips with raisins and then ultimately with cranberries... but he pass blocks like a champ.

Freeman made an appearance on Good Morning Football to talk about his time with the Cincinnati Bearcats with current New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Freeman, Hartman, and Alt weren’t the lone representatives for Notre Dame in New York City. They also brought Benjamin Morrison, Blake Fisher, and Audric Estime with them — because you never know when you’ll need to throw down on the island.

The penultimate moment of the trip was when Freeman took the mound to throw the first pitch before the New York Mets took on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

As I eluded earlier — I do wonder if there is more to come from this trip. Is there some type of announcement involving Notre Dame Football and whatever thing they want to promote? There’s a TV deal, apparel deal, future schedules, and other fun things that could be reasons for the big trip. Even if there isn’t, the positive media blast by itself is just another example of Notre Dame being Notre Dame.

