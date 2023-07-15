Big tour for Notre Dame Football in the Big Apple

It’s July and conference media days are upon us — which normally makes the independent Notre Dame Fighting Irish the house guest that’s outside smoking a cigarette. This July, however, Notre Dame went to New York for a whirlwind media cycle that may be a precursor for something more soon... but let’s put a pin in that for now.

First, it was ESPN’s SportCenter and a tag team by Head Coach Marcus Freeman and quarterback Sam Hartman.

Sam Hartman on @SportsCenter.



“Hearing your name side by side with one of the most historic programs in the country is very cool but also humbling. You know the expectations of being a Notre Dame Football player and a Notre Dame quarterback.” #GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/lilh4K5zko — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) July 13, 2023

Coach Freeman talking first pitch strategy on @SportsCenter. @MarcusFreeman1 will take the mound tonight to throw out the first pitch before the @Mets game.



“My focus was aim high and do not bounce this ball…the goal is to a throw a strike, but I refuse to bounce that ball.” pic.twitter.com/9uPQtpBRhk — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) July 14, 2023

Then we got to see our favorite earned 5-Star, Joe Alt, walking around New York City and getting the meat sweats — which is fantastic. He did, however, confuse chocolate chips with raisins and then ultimately with cranberries... but he pass blocks like a champ.

Big Fella Food Tour in the Big City.@JoeAlt7 eats his way through NYC.#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/S4alLKtAeQ — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) July 13, 2023

Freeman made an appearance on Good Morning Football to talk about his time with the Cincinnati Bearcats with current New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner.

The awesome story of @iamSauceGardner finally earning the nickname Sauce with @Marcus_Freeman1 @NDFootball's Marcus Freeman wakes up with GMFB! pic.twitter.com/uWj6wJiDbe — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) July 14, 2023

Freeman, Hartman, and Alt weren’t the lone representatives for Notre Dame in New York City. They also brought Benjamin Morrison, Blake Fisher, and Audric Estime with them — because you never know when you’ll need to throw down on the island.

It was fun to meet one of our biggest fans☘️ #GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/dHq8Xm0Du9 — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) July 15, 2023

The penultimate moment of the trip was when Freeman took the mound to throw the first pitch before the New York Mets took on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

That’s a strike



Shoutout to Jeremy Barnes for the framing #GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/a3uTBGbz4k — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) July 15, 2023

As I eluded earlier — I do wonder if there is more to come from this trip. Is there some type of announcement involving Notre Dame Football and whatever thing they want to promote? There’s a TV deal, apparel deal, future schedules, and other fun things that could be reasons for the big trip. Even if there isn’t, the positive media blast by itself is just another example of Notre Dame being Notre Dame.