If you didn’t already know, Notre Dame’s Golden Dome is currently being regilded. The work began last month after the commencement ceremonies. According to South Bend tribune’s Margaret Fosmoe, the project is really at a peak spot at the moment.

Latest view of the Golden Dome regilding project.#NotreDame pic.twitter.com/amg18qcVuX — Margaret Fosmoe (@MFosmoe) July 14, 2023

According to Douglas Farmer, a Notre Dame newsletter stated that the construction would last through mid-October. Obviously, that means the two biggest Notre Dame home football games this season )Ohio State Buckeyes & USC Trojans) will be played under a Golden Dome that will be unfinished.

Imagine ND had to weigh 2 scenarios -

Start re-gilding earlier: Deal with weather, deal with students at their loosest (Senior Week), ruin many Commencement photos.

or start in mid-May: Obscure the Dome for the two biggest games of the football season.

Hey, it'll make new B-roll! — Douglas Farmer (@D_Farmer) July 13, 2023

While it doesn’t make for the most picturesque scene during the football season, I do believe it’s the best possible scenario for Notre Dame students looking to get that “moment in time” picture during graduation.

Personally — I think someone should be making shirts like, “Reguilded — Rebranded,” or something along those lines as we look to move forward in Marcus Freeman’s second season as the Irish head coach.

Anyways... there it is.