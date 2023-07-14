 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notre Dame Football: Work on the Golden Dome will continue through the season

This could produce some wild commentary

By Joshua Vowles
notre dame golden dome
Golden Dome reguilding
If you didn’t already know, Notre Dame’s Golden Dome is currently being regilded. The work began last month after the commencement ceremonies. According to South Bend tribune’s Margaret Fosmoe, the project is really at a peak spot at the moment.

According to Douglas Farmer, a Notre Dame newsletter stated that the construction would last through mid-October. Obviously, that means the two biggest Notre Dame home football games this season )Ohio State Buckeyes & USC Trojans) will be played under a Golden Dome that will be unfinished.

While it doesn’t make for the most picturesque scene during the football season, I do believe it’s the best possible scenario for Notre Dame students looking to get that “moment in time” picture during graduation.

Personally — I think someone should be making shirts like, “Reguilded — Rebranded,” or something along those lines as we look to move forward in Marcus Freeman’s second season as the Irish head coach.

Anyways... there it is.

