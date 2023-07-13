Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman has been named to the Dodd preseason watch list.

From the Notre Dame press release:

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Dick Corbett Head Football Coach Marcus Freeman is among 21 college football coaches who have been selected to the 2023 Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List. Freeman is entering his second season with the Fighting Irish in 2023, coming off a 9-4 campaign in ‘22 that included three victories over nationally-ranked teams, wins in seven of the season’s last eight games and a Gator Bowl victory over South Carolina.

Managed by Peach Bowl, Inc. and presented by PNC Bank, The Dodd Trophy, college football’s most coveted national coaching award, celebrates the head coach of a team who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity – the three pillars of legendary coach Bobby Dodd’s coaching philosophy.

The watch list was created through a selection process by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc., taking into consideration each program’s graduation rate, Graduation Success Rate (GSR), commitment to service and charity in the community, projected success for the 2023 season and Academic Progress Rate (APR).

Coaches named to this year’s preseason watch list were required to have an APR higher than 980. Additionally, coaches in the first year with their current teams were not included as they are ineligible to receive The Dodd Trophy until their second year with their program.

A midseason watch list – adding to or narrowing the field – will be released in the fall. A panel consisting of previous winners, national media, a member of the Dodd family and a College Football Hall of Fame member will identify the final list of potential recipients at the conclusion of the 2023 season. The winner of the 2023 Dodd Trophy Presented by PNC Bank will be announced in Atlanta during the week of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Starting in September, the Dodd Coach of the Week Award will also honor coaches on a weekly basis whose program embodies the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity, while also having success on the playing field during the previous week.